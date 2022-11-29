Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 5.9% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.34. 49,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,283,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.
Upstart Stock Up 3.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Upstart by 85.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 366.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $45,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
