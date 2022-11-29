UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) & Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) Head to Head Contrast

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dune Acquisition and UP Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A UP Fintech $264.49 million 2.90 $14.69 million ($0.07) -66.42

Insider & Institutional Ownership

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

2.1% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dune Acquisition and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -111.92% 10.36% UP Fintech -3.94% -1.89% -0.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dune Acquisition and UP Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A UP Fintech 0 0 3 0 3.00

UP Fintech has a consensus price target of $6.64, indicating a potential upside of 42.80%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Summary

UP Fintech beats Dune Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dune Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About UP Fintech

(Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services. The company also provides trade execution, margin financing, and securities lending services; asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.