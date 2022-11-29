UNUS SED LEO Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.60 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.60 billion and $3.46 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00022892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00463727 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 96.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001268 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018490 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, "UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.09587719 USD and is up 5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3,121,283.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

