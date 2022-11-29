Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Sells $1,645,500.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.82. 2,866,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,118. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,016,000 after purchasing an additional 325,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,478,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 140,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,728 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

