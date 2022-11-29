UNIUM (UNM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,524.95

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for about $39.70 or 0.00241981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $115.47 million and approximately $5,524.95 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.50 or 0.07411662 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00496032 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,956.15 or 0.30171022 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 36.94958968 USD and is down -16.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,012.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

