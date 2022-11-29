UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.85-22.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $324 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.27 billion. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.85-$22.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $532.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $524.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.94. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $439.22 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $497.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.