UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.0% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 561 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $414,910,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $6.50 on Tuesday, hitting $525.77. The company had a trading volume of 44,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,920. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $491.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $439.22 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.