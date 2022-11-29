United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United-Guardian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

United-Guardian Trading Down 4.9 %

UG opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $51.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.50.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United-Guardian during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

