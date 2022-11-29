United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

United Fire Group stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,990. The company has a market cap of $742.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have commented on UFCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Fire Group news, Director Mark A. Green purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,958.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,043.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in United Fire Group by 254.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United Fire Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

