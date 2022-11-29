Umee (UMEE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $314,393.59

Umee (UMEE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, Umee has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Umee token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umee has a market cap of $187.87 million and $314,393.59 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.05 or 0.07077329 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00499941 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,997.24 or 0.30408788 BTC.

About Umee

Umee’s genesis date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Umee is umee.cc. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

