Ultra 1-Day Volume Hits $1.13 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $63.60 million and $1.13 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,442.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00684315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00257756 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00060885 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000719 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19875293 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,099,174.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

