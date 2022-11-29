Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $488.33.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $457.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $461.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.75.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

