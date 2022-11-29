UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

UFP Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

