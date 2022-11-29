UBS Group Increases Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target to $37.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

NYSE:UNVR traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $32.39. 7,299,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,320. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 63,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

