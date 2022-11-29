Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 583.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE TRCA remained flat at $10.02 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,691. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRCA. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,991,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 103.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,658,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 845,153 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

