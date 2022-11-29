Truist Financial Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $136.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

CPT opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $128.94.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 121.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

