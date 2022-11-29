Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after acquiring an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 32.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,191,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,493,000 after acquiring an additional 291,625 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Truist Financial by 101.8% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 37,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in Truist Financial by 21.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.