TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $808.02 million and $27.59 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.93 or 0.07058384 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00495021 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.22 or 0.30109540 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 807,759,343 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.