Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ) Short Interest Update

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trine II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Trine II Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.20 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. Trine II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trine II Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,488,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,997,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trine II Acquisition

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

