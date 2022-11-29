TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Position Reduced by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd decreased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $37,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in TransUnion by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in TransUnion by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in TransUnion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $60.21. 8,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,035. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $120.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.83.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

