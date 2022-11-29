Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.60

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

See Also

