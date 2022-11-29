Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.60

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.
Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
