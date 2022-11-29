Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 36,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,294,217 shares.The stock last traded at $66.08 and had previously closed at $66.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

