Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 36,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,294,217 shares.The stock last traded at $66.08 and had previously closed at $66.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.70.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.