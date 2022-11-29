Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,764 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.09.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.55. 315,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,597,600. The company has a market cap of $387.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.54. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $334.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

