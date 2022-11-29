Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,700 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.8% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.04. 275,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,013,573. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $409.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

