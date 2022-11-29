Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $4.91 Million Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of South Jersey Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,175,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,365,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 183,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. 4,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

