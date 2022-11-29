Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,772 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 279,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.13. 97,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

