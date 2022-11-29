Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.52 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,053 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.8% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.77 on Tuesday, reaching $325.20. 45,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,845. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.04 and a 200-day moving average of $363.35. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $694.89. The company has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

