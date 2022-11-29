Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded down $8.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $531.23. 26,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

