Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,378. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

