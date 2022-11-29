Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,918 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,883 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 19,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,097 shares of company stock worth $22,971,967. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $180.51. 176,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,384,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

