Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 36,000 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $14,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $68.71. 10,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,512. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

