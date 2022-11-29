Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Up to $7.85

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $8.28. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 2,680 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TWKS shares. Piper Sandler lowered Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Thoughtworks Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,202.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,860 shares of company stock valued at $748,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 192,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after buying an additional 441,884 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the third quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,186,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

