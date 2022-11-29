TheStreet Lowers GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
GSE Systems Price Performance
GVP opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. GSE Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.27.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSE Systems
GSE Systems Company Profile
GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.
