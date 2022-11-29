TheStreet Lowers GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GSE Systems Price Performance

GVP opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. GSE Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSE Systems

GSE Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in GSE Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) by 239.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,566 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.38% of GSE Systems worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.