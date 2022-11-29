The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 836,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,830 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $26,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

