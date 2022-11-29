The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,262 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,397 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

