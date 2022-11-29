The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
SWGNF remained flat at $49.11 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
