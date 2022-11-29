The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

SWGNF remained flat at $49.11 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.