The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.59. 17,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,941. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

