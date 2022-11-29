The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $549,574,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $245.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.