The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.41. 22,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.12. The company has a market cap of $346.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

