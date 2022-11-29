The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,324,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after buying an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after buying an additional 435,517 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after buying an additional 458,443 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.06. 3,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,239. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

