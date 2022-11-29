The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. trimmed its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK remained flat at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,088. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

BATRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

