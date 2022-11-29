The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Boosted by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker makes up 2.0% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $150.67. 4,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,582. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $152.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.64.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

