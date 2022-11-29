The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Holdings Decreased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,421,000 after acquiring an additional 128,788 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after acquiring an additional 480,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,790,000 after buying an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ING Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

