The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.38. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.09. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $19,468,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 637.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 298,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,497,000 after purchasing an additional 258,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,048,000 after purchasing an additional 141,317 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

