The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 51,675 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $41,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.76. 30,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,330,040 shares of company stock valued at $108,195,264. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

