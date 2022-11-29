The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €90.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($92.78) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($88.66) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($87.63) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($83.51) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($86.60) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Brenntag Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €61.82 ($63.73) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.69. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($44.39) and a one year high of €56.25 ($57.99).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

