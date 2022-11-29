The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 87.3% in November

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the October 31st total of 225,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GAB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,954. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Equity Trust

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth $210,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 265,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,522,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 102,555 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

