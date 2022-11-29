The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 87.3% in November

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the October 31st total of 225,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GAB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,954. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $7.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
