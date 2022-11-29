The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Lifted by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,588 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,155. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.