Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.33% of Tennant worth $25,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tennant by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tennant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Tennant in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Tennant

Tennant Stock Performance

In other news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $108,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,874.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. Tennant has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $85.33.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.