Telsey Advisory Group Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $175.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group to $175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $159.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Five Below to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.37.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.83. 1,105,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,125. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1,185.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Five Below by 6.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

